Tone Deaf Melania Backs $2,800 Bag From Luxury Designer

First Lady Melania Trump has supported the launch of a multi-thousand-dollar bag promoting “unity” and “giving back,” as criticism over the cost-of-living crisis intensifies against her husband.

Nepo baby-turned-luxury-designer Alexandra Gucci Zarini, the great-granddaughter of Gucci’s founder Guccio Gucci, introduced the Unity Bag on Friday, tweeting that it is “in honor and support of FOSTERING THE FUTURE,” Melania Trump’s initiative aimed at supporting kids as they age out of the foster care system.

“I have always admired Melania Trump’s quiet yet unwavering devotion to children—especially foster youth who are so often overlooked,“ she said in her post. ”Her vision for Fostering the Future is truly inspiring, and it is an extraordinary honor to support her initiative.”

INTRODUCING THE UNITY BAG

Designed by Alexandra Gucci Zarini in honor and support of FOSTERING THE FUTURE.



The Unity Bag carries a quiet message of hope and shared vision:

that we must come together — in unity for our children — to protect and uplift them toward a brighter future

The limited-edition bag, which includes a “gold oval plaque” that nicely pairs with President Trump’s recent White House redecorating schemes, is meant to carry “a quiet message of hope and shared vision” to “come together—in unity for our children—to protect and uplift them toward a brighter future,” she said. However, only 20 percent of proceeds from Unity Bag purchases will go to the first lady’s charity.

The launch came the day after Gucci Zarini gushed about her “unforgettable moment” meeting Melania, who she described as “our beautiful First Lady,” at the White House.

“She is so elegant, kind, and deeply devoted to the wellbeing of children,” the Gucci heiress wrote.

What an unforgettable moment at the White House, meeting our beautiful First Lady, Melania Trump



To be invited into these legendary rooms, where you can feel the history in every corner

Gucci Zarini, whose cheapest handbag sells for $885, had met the first lady when she was invited to the White House in November to watch Melania Trump sign the Fostering the Future Executive Order.

Representatives for the first lady did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Alexandra Gucci Zarini into the White House in November to meet and witness her Executive Order signing. SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

The bag’s titular call for “unity” comes at a time when the country feels extremely divided. A survey released in October from The New York Times and Siena University found that 64 percent of registered voters believe that the country is too divided to solve political issues, which came as a large jump from the 42 percent who felt the same in September 2020 as Trump’s first presidency wrapped up.

Moves by Trump’s second administration have even sparked MAGA infighting as key players defect over disagreements with his policies, including controversial drone strikes that Republicans have called “a war crime,” the release of the Epstein files and the status of H1-B visas.

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a staunch Trump loyalist, has split with the president over his policies. During their ongoing spat, Greene claimed that the president was too focused on foreign policy and accused him of “gaslighting” Americans about the true cost of living, pointing towards an affordability issue that has been at the center of MAGA’s divide.

A Thursday poll by Politico found that almost half of American adults (46 percent) find the cost of living to be the “worst they can ever remember it being.” Of these voters, 37 percent supported Trump in 2024 when he ran on a currently undelivered campaign promise to bring down the cost of groceries and energy.

The designer bag launches as the president is embroiled in controversy over the cost-of-living crisis in the U.S. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Last month, Trump claimed that reports of a dwindling economy were simply a “con job by the Democrats.” Despite publicly maintaining that the cost-of-living crisis is not nearly as bad as it is presented, the president is getting ready to embark on a national tour of public appearances, in attempts to sooth voter concerns that he’s ignorant to American’s financial anxiety.