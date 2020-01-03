Five Feared Dead After Crab Boat Sinks in Frigid Waters Off Alaska
Five fisherman are feared dead after their crab boat sank in frigid waters in off Alaska on Tuesday night, The Associated Press reports. Officials called off the search for the Scandies Rose late Wednesday after 20 hours of search using Coast Guard helicopters, planes and a boat. Two other crew members were rescued Tuesday, and they told officials they were the only ones who were able to get on a life raft and get survival suits—which provide flotation and hypothermia protection. The survivors, a 38- and 34-year-old, suffered from hypothermia but have since released from the hospital. The boat reportedly sank at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and its last known location was 170 miles off the southern tip of Alaska. At the time, the air temperature was estimated to be 10 degrees Fahrenheit and the water was about 43 degrees. The Coast Guard did not release details on the cause of the boat's demise, and said they would talk to the survivors as part of their probe.