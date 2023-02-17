CHEAT SHEET
Flight From Hell Forces Passengers to Endure 16-Hour Trip to Nowhere
Passengers on an Air New Zealand flight to New York on Thursday had their trip abruptly called off over the Pacific Ocean, forcing the plane to return to Auckland, New Zealand, in what became a grueling 16-hour trip to nowhere. The airline said its decision to make a u-turn was forced by power issues at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport thanks to a small fire on Wednesday night. A spokesperson said Air New Zealand decided against diverting to a different U.S. city because it’d cause operational delays for other flights, and that passengers would’ve been stranded in their new city for days.