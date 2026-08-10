Flight Grounded as Passenger’s Alarming Threat Triggers ‘Lockdown Protocol’

A Seattle-bound commercial flight was abruptly halted on the tarmac and forced into an emergency cockpit lockdown after a passenger allegedly threatened to hijack the jet. The alarming situation unfolded on Alaska Airlines Flight 305 as the Boeing 737 taxied for departure at Miami International Airport. In dramatic air traffic control audio, the pilot alerted controllers to escalating cabin chaos. “Ramp, Alaska 305, we have set the parking brake, and we have a customer disturbance onboard right now, with threats coming from customers,” the pilot said. “We want to go into a lockdown protocol. We are shutting down the engine and parking brake set”. The pilot soon relayed an even more alarming update. “The flight attendants have received threats from customers onboard the aircraft,” he explained. “The last thing we heard from the flight attendant is that we had a customer threaten to take the aircraft over”. Asked if law enforcement was needed, he replied, “Absolutely.” Deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office rushed to the gate and deplaned all passengers. Investigators ultimately determined there was “no credible threat”. The two unruly travelers were removed and temporarily banned, while remaining passengers reboarded and completed their trip to Seattle.

Daily Mail