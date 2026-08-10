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Zuckerberg in Hot Water as His $300M Superyacht Fails to Help Stranded Ship

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The billionaire’s Launchpad was the closest vessel to a cruise liner calling for assistance.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives outside court to take the stand at trial in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming kids' mental health through addictive platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 18, 2026.
Mike Blake/File Photo/Reuters

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has come under fire after his superyacht did not come to the assistance of another ship that was stranded in Alaskan waters. The Facebook owner’s $300 million Launchpad did not act after a small cruise ship put out a call for help after it ran out of fuel between Petersburg and Juneau. Instead, a smaller ship, Wilderness Legacy, sailed past Zuckerberg’s boat to help the stranded cruise liner. In an announcement to passengers, the cruise ship’s captain made a point to mention that Zuckerberg’s superyacht had been closer, but it did not answer the radio call for help. One passenger posted on social media that this announcement prompted “near unanimous booing” from the other passengers. In a statement, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg said that the tech billionaire and his family were not aboard the ship at the time, and that the Coast Guard reported the cruise ship as not in distress. “By the time the crew reviewed the Coast Guard contact on a different radio channel from the one they were operating on, the assist was already underway,” the statement added. “We’re grateful all parties are safe.”

Read it at Alaska Beacon
Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

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