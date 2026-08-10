Police Get Bizarre Surprise After Finding ‘Body’ in Suitcase

Police in Australia were forced to admit they mistook a gruesomely lifelike doll for a dead woman and started to investigate a possible murder. New South Wales Police issued a statement on Sunday saying that they had been called over reports that a “body had been located” stuffed inside a suitcase found by a dirt road in Oallen. But Superintendent Linda Bradbury confirmed on Monday that the body was, in fact, a doll figure that had clothing, hair, a nose piercing, and markings that resembled “bruises and grazes.” The original suspicious death investigation was then closed. Bradbury explained that because it is good practice not to disturb a crime scene, officers did not immediately realize the body was not human. The investigation was also hindered by bad weather. “We don’t like to disturb them too much in situ, particularly when we have faced inclement weather,” she said. Bradbury assured during a press conference that the doll was “very realistic in terms of looking like human remains.” Bradbury had even previously told a local news station that what police believed was a human body was found in a “state of decomposition”.