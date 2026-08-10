Emmy-Nominated Production Designer Behind ‘Seinfeld’ Dies at 81

David Sackeroff, an Emmy-nominated production designer and art director, has died at the age of 81. A resident of Bainbridge, Washington, Sackeroff died on July 10, with a Facebook tribute from his sister Mae noting that “only a few knew of his passing.” Sackeroff was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 1991 for Outstanding Art Direction for the TV series Carol & Company. He worked on five early episodes of Seinfeld between 1989 and 1990, including its pilot episode. He also worked on 20 episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 72 episodes of Two Guys and a Girl, 73 episodes of Alf, and 203 episodes of Home Improvement. Variety reports that a childhood love of constructing puppet theaters led Sackeroff to work in theater production, before a career in TV comedies and sitcoms. Sackeroff’s sister said that he “communicated amazingly well with dogs who shared his life for over half a century.”

Variety