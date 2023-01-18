Flo Rida Awarded $82.6M in Legal Scrap With Celsius Energy Drinks
MAKIN’ IT SNOW
A jury awarded Flo Rida more than $82 million in damages on Wednesday after agreeing that the makers of Celsius energy drinks stiffed the rapper on stock and royalties under the terms of a 2014 endorsement deal. Flo Rida, real name Tramar Dillard, sued Celsius for breach of contract in 2021, claiming his image had helped grow the brand internationally over four years. His attorneys argued during the five-day trial that Dillard was entitled to additional stock amounting to a 1 percent stake after he’d helped it meet key sales thresholds. “I put them on my back and Celsius accompanied me all over the world, through my videos, concerts, appearance and social media,” Dillard said after the verdict was returned. He drank from a can of Celsius as he spoke to reporters, according to NBC Miami. “Basically, I helped birth this company, and all we was looking for was some trustworthy people who acted as if they were family,” he told the Associated Press. “And then when it comes down to the success of today, they just forgot about me.”