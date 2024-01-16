Florida Man Charged After Throwing Subway Sandwich at Employee
HANGRY
A man was taken into custody after police were called to a disturbance at a Subway in Florida last week, documents obtained by Fox Business show. Alberto De Barros was subsequently charged with battery after throwing his sandwich at an employee at a Subway restaurant in Stuart, Florida, just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 9. According to an arrest affidavit from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old was unhappy over the way his sandwich was cut. De Barros “became upset with her after finding out that his sandwich was not separated,” the Subway worker told police. After a verbal exchange, the employee refused to serve him and De Barros, while on the phone, tossed the sandwich, hitting her in her mid- to lower-body. He told detectives that he was “upset over his sandwich not being cut,” but said he “believed he threw the sandwich at the counter instead of the worker,” the affidavit said. De Barros was arrested for arrested and booked into Martin County Jail before being released Wednesday after posting a $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb 1.