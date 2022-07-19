Florida Teen Charged for Smothering Baby Sister to Death With a Pillow
HOTEL ROOM HORROR
A Florida three-year-old died Friday after her 16-year-old sister allegedly put a pillow over her head to “quiet her down” while their mom worked in the next room, according to an Altamonte Springs police report. The older sister is now charged with manslaughter, according to the report. The family was living in a hotel and the teen was looking after her baby sister last Friday, police say. The mom allegedly told the teen to “quiet her down” because the toddler was being too loud while the mom, who was working remotely, was on a call. The teen said she found her baby sister unresponsive about 10 minutes later, prompting the mom to call 911 and perform CPR, the report said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.