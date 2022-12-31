Foo Fighters Won’t Disband Because of Taylor Hawkins’ Death

CHEAT SHEET
    The Foo Fighters announced Saturday that they plan to keep performing despite the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins earlier this year. “Without Taylor we never would have become the band that we were—and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.” Hawkins, 50, was found dead in March in his hotel room in Colombia while on tour; an autopsy found he had a range of drugs in his system and suffered a “cardiovascular collapse.” The band, which canceled its remaining tour dates after his death, has not named a new drummer.