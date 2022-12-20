Former Concentration Camp Secretary, 97, Sentenced Over Nazi Crimes

CHEAT SHEET
A 97-year-old woman was convicted by a German court on Tuesday of contributing to the murder of over 11,000 people while she worked as a typist at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner, who worked at the Stutthof camp near Gdansk in what is now Poland between 1943 and 1945, was given a two-year suspended sentence, according to local media reports. The ruling was made under juvenile law on account of the fact that Furchner was just 18 when the crimes took place. Furchner’s trial was delayed last year when she tried to go on the run but was caught within hours of not showing up in court. Estimates suggest that as many as 65,000 people died in the Stutthof camp during the Holocaust.