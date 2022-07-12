Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber Died From Heat Stroke: Coroner
‘SAUNA-LIKE CONDITIONS’
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died last month from heat stroke, an autopsy found. The Collin County medical examiner ruled Monday that the 38-year-old NFL star’s death was an accident. His body was found in his apartment in Frisco after cops were called to carry out a welfare check when neighbors noticed water leaking from his unit. Inside, a bathtub faucet was found running and the apartment’s thermostat was set to 91 degrees with the heating on. “Mr. Barber was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions,” the coroner wrote in his report. Sources told local media last month that Barber’s decomposed body was discovered in the bathroom and may have been there for days. Barber, who also played for the Chicago Bears, was in the NFL between 2005 and 2011 and made the Pro Bowl in 2007.