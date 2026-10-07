Former News Anchor Learns Fate Over Shock Halloween Killing

Jessica Sutta, an original member of the Pussycat Dolls, has made it clear she isn’t happy with lead singer Nicole Scherzinger. As Scherzinger leads the slimmed-down trio, which includes Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, on a U.K. tour, Sutta told The Sun, “I’m not going to lip-sync Don’t Ya behind Nicole ever again.” She added, “When it first happened, it broke my heart.” Sutta, who left the group when it first broke up in 2010, isn’t the only original member cut from the core, with Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton also cut loose. Sutta criticized the Dolls’ downsize, telling The Sun the group was “better as a five,” even while admitting that “those three girls are killing it.” But her politics may have been the canary in the coal mine for her exit. Sutta told The Maverick Approach podcast in March that she believed her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is what made her a “liability.” On the podcast, she said, “I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA.” She also addressed critics calling her MAGA directly: “Yeah, I am. I triple down on it.” The Nashville-based singer is set to release a new record, SuttaPop, next year.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1MAGA Pop Star Calls Out Member of Her Former Girl GroupDOLL DRAMAJessica Sutta says being left out of the reunion “broke my heart.”
- 2Former News Anchor Learns Fate Over Shock Halloween KillingHALLOWEEN HORRORAngelynn Mock had pleaded guilty to murdering her 80-year-old mother on Halloween 2025.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set Is Built to Last DecadesONLY PANSThis 12-piece set of kitchen essentials is 30 percent off ahead of Thanksgiving.
- 3‘Saved by the Bell’ Star’s Cause of Death RevealedSECRET STRUGGLEDennis Haskins hid his diagnosis from close friends in his final years.
- 4Star Pitcher Who Inspired 80s Sitcom Character Dies at 84LEGEND LOSTThe famed starter, who battled alcoholism as a player, returned to baseball as an addiction counselor after retiring.
Shop with ScoutedMy Favorite Depuffing Vibration Plate Is 20% Off Right Now SHAKE IT OFFVibration therapy offers a slew of wellness benefits. Find out what all the hype is about while Lifepro’s pro-level lineup is discounted up to 20 percent off.
- 5Man Wearing ICE Agent Costume Arrested at Polling SiteFAFOAuthorities say the elaborate getup was purchased on Amazon.
- 6Oscar-Winning Star Dies at Home at 102Curtain CallA family representative confirmed the death of Eva Marie Saint.
- 7Five-Time Oscar Nominee Dies at 76FINAL SCOREThe composer scored iconic films such as “Groundhog Day,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” and “Gandhi.”
- 8U.S. Ally’s Spy Chief Arrested for TreasonTHE SPY WHO BLEW ITAugust Hanning led the BND foreign intelligence agency from 1998 to 2005.
Shop with ScoutedThis 20% Off Eye Gel Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark CirclesPRIME BIG DEAL DAYSIt has almost 25,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and is on sale during Amazon’s fall Prime Day.
- 9Delta and United Outages Delay Flights Across U.S.TRAVEL NIGHTMARETravelers across multiple states were unable to board their flights.
- 10Sex and Fraud Scandal-Plagued Televangelist Dies at 86TV PREACHER DEADJim Bakker rose to fame alongside his first wife, Tammy Faye.
Former News Anchor Learns Fate Over Shock Halloween Killing
Angelynn Mock, 48, a former TV news anchor, has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death in their Wichita, Kansas, home on Halloween 2025. Mock pleaded guilty in August to killing her mother, Anita Avers, and will be eligible for parole after 25 years, according to People. Mock was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Avers, a marriage and family therapist. She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in August, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed at the time. A probable cause affidavit filed by a Wichita Police Department detective in November 2025 states that Mock had told 911 dispatchers that her mother had been trying to kill her, so she stabbed her in return, according to People. Mock’s legal team said there will be no appeal. Mock worked as an anchor at KTVI in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and also at KOKH in Oklahoma City. At the time of the killing, Mock was working in sales at a software company, according to the New York Post.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.
This complete set includes all the kitchen essentials you need: two saucepans with straining lids, one sauté pan with lid and convenient helper handle, one stockpot with lid, and three frying pans (8.5, 10, and 12 inches).
Each piece is made with aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary non-stick pans. The triple-layer surface delivers unparalleled durability, eliminating scratching, sticking, and flaking. During testing, the pans withstood 350,000 scrapes from a five-pound metal spatula. They are also oven-safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F) and are dishwasher-safe—a must for holiday hosting.
The best part? Circulon’s Thanksgiving prep sale is live right now. The more you buy, the more you save: score 15 percent off $150+, 20 percent off $250+, and 30 percent off $350+. That means you can get this twelve-piece set for just $280, with free shipping, too.
Dennis Haskins, best known for his role as Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, died from Parkinson’s disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. His agent and close friend, Jay Schachter, called the death “a tragic loss,” telling TMZ that Haskins was a “great person” who “loved his fans.” The death certificate shows Haskins, 75, died on Sept. 27 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. Other significant conditions listed on the document include depression, hypertension, irritable bowel syndrome, and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Sarah Quinones, his ex-wife, told TMZ that he spent his final years in an assisted-living facility and stopped returning calls and texts from close friends in an effort to conceal his illnesses. Haskins made his name playing Belding on the Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988 before the show became NBC’s Saved by the Bell the following year. He didn’t abandon ship, staying with the franchise through Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran until 2000. He is survived by his son, Dustin.
Former MLB star Sam McDowell, who inspired Ted Danson’s character Sam Malone on Cheers, has died at 84, according to KDKA. The starting pitcher played for the Cleveland Indians for over a decade and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2006. He went on to play for the San Francisco Giants, the New York Yankees, and his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates for a total of 15 seasons in the majors—leading the American League in strikeouts in five of them. “Sam’s impact on baseball went well beyond his playing career,” local Pittsburgh sports host Bob Pompeani wrote on X, quoting McDowell’s son. “He spent many years helping other players dealing with addiction and became an important source of support for people throughout the baseball community.” McDowell struggled with alcoholism as a player, but went to rehab for his addiction upon retiring. He later studied sports psychology and addiction at the University of Pittsburgh and returned to baseball as an addiction counselor. He served on the Toronto Blue Jays’ support staff in 1993 when the team won the World Series—a feat he never accomplished as a player.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosted lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.
As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.
As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.
Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more. Find out what all of the hype is about while they’re on sale this week.
A Florida man dressed as an ICE agent has been arrested and accused of intimidating voters at a polling site. Danilo Alves Silva, 46, was allegedly wearing a blue “ICE raid jacket,” a blue ICE hat, and a mask over his face when he was walking between polling sites for Brazilian nationals to vote in their home country’s presidential election at Miami-Dade College on Sunday. An arrest report obtained by ABC News said Silva interacted with people who were in fear of him “possibly deporting individuals.” Detectives and sheriff’s deputies at the polling site stepped in when Silva was confronted by a person with a camera about his outfit. He was arrested after cops said he failed to provide identification and allegedly admitted he was not actually a federal agent. Silva said he was a Brazilian voter and had worn the outfit, which he had allegedly purchased on Amazon, “so that I can come here to see people’s reactions,” according to a police report. He has also been accused of trying to bribe officers to release him as he was being transported to jail. He was charged with prohibited intimidation or suppression of voters, conspiracy to commit bribery, threatening a public servant to influence their performance, and unlawful use of a police badge or insignia, ABC reported.
Eva Marie Saint, the actress who took home an Academy Award for her memorable 1955 debut in On the Waterfront, has died at 102. Family representative Jeff Sanderson confirmed to the New York Times that she died in Los Angeles on Tuesday in her home. In the film, which also won Best Picture, Saint played Edie, the convent-educated love interest of Marlon Brando’s longshoreman. Director Elia Kazan handpicked her after her performance in Horton Foote’s 1953 play The Trip to Bountiful. Foote was captured by what he called her “ability to transmit an inner purity.” Kazan agreed, and that same quality made her his pick for Edie. When Saint accepted her Oscar, she was nine months pregnant and told the audience, “I’m so excited I may have the baby right here.” Two days later, her son was born. Despite her early success, Saint was focused on motherhood, opting to make only one movie a year while her children were growing up. But her career was far from over. Saint went on to play an elusive mystery woman opposite Cary Grant in North by Northwest. She also won an Emmy in 1990 for the NBC film People Like Us. She kept working into her later years, playing Superman’s foster mother, Martha Kent, in 2006’s Superman Returns. She married TV director Jeffrey Hayden in 1951. He died in 2016. She leaves behind two children, Darrell and Laurette. She also has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A British composer who was nominated for five Academy Awards and helped bring more than 100 films to life has died. George Fenton, who scored Dangerous Liaisons, Groundhog Day, Gandhi, and The Fisher King, was 76. His family has not disclosed his cause of death, but they described it as unexpected, given he had signed on for a new global publishing deal only three weeks ago and was working on at least three projects at the time. Fenton also wrote scores for TV, notably including the soundtrack for The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, and Frozen Planet, narrated by veteran British naturalist Sir David Attenborough. He further wrote the introductory themes for mainstream news broadcasts, including BBC News programs like Newsnight and Breakfast Time. He founded the Association of Professional Composers and served as a visiting professor at the Royal College of Music. His family wrote in a statement that he is survived by his wife Amanda and ex-wife Jane, along with his three children and six grandchildren.
Germany’s former intelligence chief August Hanning has been arrested on suspicion of espionage, attempted treason, and passing state secrets to a foreign intelligence service. Hanning, 80, led the BND foreign intelligence agency from 1998 to 2005 before becoming a senior official in the interior ministry. Prosecutors allege that, after leaving the BND, he obtained thousands of classified documents from former aide Manfred D., who was also arrested. Investigators say Manfred D. supplied Hanning with roughly 2,000 documents, many classified, in exchange for payment. The alleged transfers continued until at least 2022. Prosecutors also accuse Hanning of using the intelligence in private consulting work and passing political information to a representative of a foreign spy service. The country involved has not been disclosed. Police searched properties linked to both suspects, as well as sites in Berlin. Both are expected to appear before investigating judges.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you have chronic darkness in the under-eye area, you’re probably told, “You look tired!” on a regular basis. Well-intended, though it may be, how do you respond when you know that sleep isn’t the solution? Many beauty guides offer solutions for puffiness, bags, and even hyperpigmentation. But for those of us with deep tear troughs and tissue-thin skin, the common refrain tends to be, “Find yourself a good concealer.”
A good concealer is part of the routine, but it’s a myth that there’s no way to treat this subocular, suboptimal condition save for injections and implants. Trend-watchers took note of an affordable skincare brand called “Baebody” a few years ago, once it had become the “#1 Best Selling Eye Gel on the Internet” thanks to thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.
The hype is deserved—this product yields noticeable results and should be the foundation of any dark-circle-fighting crusade. Upon application, a collagen-boosting peptide complex gets to work, producing a satisfying tingle. The lightweight formula works to quell puffiness and, with continuous use, lifts undereye darkness and softens fine lines and crow’s feet.
I’ve been using this eye gel religiously for over a year now, but I saw undereye darkness improvement in just two weeks. It turns out you don’t have to pay top dollar for top-performing skincare. Plus, the already-affordable eye treatment is 20 percent off during this week’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale—grab a jar now.
For more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days scores, Click Here >
Travelers faced a nightmare Tuesday as computer outages hit Delta and United Airlines, with passengers reporting they were stranded at gates and aboard planes. Reports of problems began around 11:40 a.m. ET and lasted roughly an hour, with most complaints coming from Delta users, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Delta flights in Detroit, Michigan, couldn’t board passengers, according to independent journalist Dave Bondy. Others reported similar problems in Arkansas, Georgia, and Florida, with travelers complaining about unresponsive apps keeping them from getting support. United confirmed the website and app was down, saying, “We’re working to fix a temporary technical issue… You can’t sign in to your MileagePlus account at this time. Please try again later.” Delta and United did not immediately respond to request for comment. The disruptions follow reports in the Daily Mail that Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees the airline had opted against partnering with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service.
Jim Bakker, the televangelist who built a Christian broadcasting empire before a sex scandal and fraud conviction destroyed his ministry, has died at 86. His second wife, Lori Bakker, announced his death Monday, saying he had “finished his race with faith.” His cause of death was not disclosed. Bakker rose to fame alongside his first wife, Tammy Faye, through The PTL Club, which at its height reached 13 million viewers and generated $129 million annually. The empire collapsed in 1987 after revelations of Bakker’s sexual encounter with church secretary Jessica Hahn and a $265,000 payment to keep her quiet. Two years later, he was convicted of defrauding followers through Heritage USA vacation packages and sentenced to 45 years in prison. That sentence was later reduced, and he served about 4-and-a-half years behind bars. After his release, Bakker renounced the prosperity gospel and returned to television with Lori in 2003. His later years remained controversial. In 2017, Bakker warned that Christians would launch a civil war if Trump were impeached. Trump was later impeached twice. In 2020, he faced backlash for promoting a bogus COVID-19 treatment.