Man Wearing ICE Agent Costume Arrested at Polling Site

A Florida man dressed as an ICE agent has been arrested and accused of intimidating voters at a polling site. Danilo Alves Silva, 46, was allegedly wearing a blue “ICE raid jacket,” a blue ICE hat, and a mask over his face when he was walking between polling sites for Brazilian nationals to vote in their home country’s presidential election at Miami-Dade College on Sunday. An arrest report obtained by ABC News said Silva interacted with people who were in fear of him “possibly deporting individuals.” Detectives and sheriff’s deputies at the polling site stepped in when Silva was confronted by a person with a camera about his outfit. He was arrested after cops said he failed to provide identification and allegedly admitted he was not actually a federal agent. Silva said he was a Brazilian voter and had worn the outfit, which he had allegedly purchased on Amazon, “so that I can come here to see people’s reactions,” according to a police report. He has also been accused of trying to bribe officers to release him as he was being transported to jail. He was charged with prohibited intimidation or suppression of voters, conspiracy to commit bribery, threatening a public servant to influence their performance, and unlawful use of a police badge or insignia, ABC reported.

📹#vídeo Brasileiro vestido de agente do ICE é preso durante votação nos EUA



🚓Um brasileiro de 46 anos foi preso no domingo (4.out.2026) depois de circular vestido com roupas semelhantes às usadas por agentes do ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), o Serviço de Imigração… pic.twitter.com/dopmCZGskv — Poder360 (@Poder360) October 6, 2026

ABC News