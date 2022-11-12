Former ‘Survivor’ Champ Nick Wilson Wins Kentucky House Seat

CHEAT SHEET
A former winner of the reality TV competition Survivor has been elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives. Nick Wilson will represent the state’s 82nd district. Wilson ran unopposed for the seat, which was left empty when Republican rep Regina Huff retired. Wilson competed on Survivor: David vs Goliath, in 2018, alongside The White Lotus creator Mike White. He edged out his competition despite being placed with the “Davids,” or underdogs, against the “overachiever” Goliaths. Wilson returned to the show in 2020, taking part in the “Winners of War” season, but finished in seventh place. He will now represent Laurel County and his the city of Williamsburg, his hometown.