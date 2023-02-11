Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Arrested for Harassment, Cops Say
Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom fame was arrested Friday for allegedly harassing his wife, Mackenzie, after police granted her an order of protection, authorities say. The arrest comes after the troubled TV star bashed his wife on Instagram and posted a revealing photo of her. “If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one,” the former reality star captioned a photo of what appeared to be Mackenzie’s chest in a now-deleted post, Page Six reports. Mackenzie, 26, went to the police on Friday morning to report that her husband had posted “revealing photos of her to his Instagram” account, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. “The photographs did not show nudity, but were revealing,” police said in a press release. The 35-year-old reality star was also booked on possession of drugs and a controlled substance, according to police. It is unclear if he is still in police custody.