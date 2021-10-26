Texas School District Probes Racist Photo of Student in Chicken Coop
Two pictures circulating on social media have alarmed Texas parents for containing “racist” subject matter. One photo, published by NewsWest9, shows a Black student in a chicken coup with the caption “Bidding at $2,000.” The other photo shows three students holding up their phones, which spell out a racial slur. Both pictures were taken some time over the last year, and now the Forsan Independent School District is investigating the situation.
The district’s superintendent, Randy Johnson, said they’re aware of the photos and take racism very seriously. “We are... working as diligently as we can to make sure we help the students involved to learn and grow through this experience,” he said, adding that the district does not tolerate any form of bullying, whether it’s “verbal or written expression through electronic means or physical conduct.” Meanwhile, as school administrators attempt to tackle racism within schools, some Texas teachers are adamant about teaching multiple sides of the Holocaust.