FL Police Officer Who Shoved Protester Kneeled on Two Suspects: Cops
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has reviewed the bodycam footage from an officer under investigation for shoving a protester and found two troubling incidents in which he pushed his knee into suspects’ necks. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that officials have now asked state authorities and prosecutors to look into the videos, which recall the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Officer Steven Pohorence, 29, has been on leave since June 1 while the department probes his actions at an anti-racism protest the day before. The Sun-Sentinel reported that he has 70 use-of-force incidents in his file, but that did not include the two new incidents discovered on the video.