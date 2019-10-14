CHEAT SHEET
Fort Worth Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson in Her Home Didn’t ID Himself
Read it at The Dallas Morning News
The white police officer who gunned down a black woman in her Fort Worth, Texas, home did not identify himself before he opened fire, officials said Sunday. Lt. Brandon O’Neil said investigators plan to speak to the officer on Monday and hope to learn why he didn’t announce himself before fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson, 28. Cops were called to Johnson’s home by a neighbor who was concerned her door was open in the middle of the night. The Dallas Morning News reports that body-cam footage shows the officer walking in the backyard before turning to the window, yelling “Put your hands up!” and pulling the trigger. At a vigil Sunday night, community residents demanded answers and justice for Jefferson.