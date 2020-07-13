CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Four Teens Charged in Murder of Rapper Pop Smoke

    CAUGHT

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty

    Two men and two teenagers have been charged in the murder of rapper Pop Smoke during an alleged robbery in February, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The men, 19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers, have each been charged with murder during the commission of a robbery and a burglary. The two are eligible for the death penalty since the alleged murder occurred during an alleged robbery. They also face gang and gun charges. The teenagers, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, each face murder and robbery charges in juvenile court. The investigation by Los Angeles Police Department is ongoing.

    Read it at Los Angeles County District Attorney