Four Teens Charged in Murder of Rapper Pop Smoke
CAUGHT
Read it at Los Angeles County District Attorney
Two men and two teenagers have been charged in the murder of rapper Pop Smoke during an alleged robbery in February, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The men, 19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers, have each been charged with murder during the commission of a robbery and a burglary. The two are eligible for the death penalty since the alleged murder occurred during an alleged robbery. They also face gang and gun charges. The teenagers, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, each face murder and robbery charges in juvenile court. The investigation by Los Angeles Police Department is ongoing.