Fox News Host Whines About the ‘Violence’ of Lawmakers Demanding Gun Control
GO CRY ABOUT IT
Fox News host Cheryl Casone launched into a brief monologue on Saturday to suggest the Biden administration was “glorifying” violence by inviting the Tennessee Three to the White House. “Shame on those politicians, by the way, all three of them,” she said of the three lawmakers who protested in favor of gun-control measures on the House floor after a deadly mass shooting. Biden’s “going to host them at the White House?!? Are you kidding me?!?” she said. “Politics should not be about violence, full stop, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on,” Casone said. The call for gun reform that caused Black representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones to be voted out of the House was completely non-violent. But Casone expressed outrage that the White House, according to her, was glorifying “the anger and the ridiculousness” of the lawmakers. “It makes me very, very sad,” she said. Meanwhile, Casone made no mention of other recent Tennessee legislators who have been accused of sexual harassment or violating campaign finance laws.