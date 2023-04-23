Fox News Host Reminds GOP Prez Candidate Just How Badly He’s Flopping in the Polls
In a moment reminiscent of something that would occur during Succession character Connor Roy’s presidential campaign, Fox News host Shannon Bream injected a heavy dose of reality into Asa Hutchinson’s extremely longshot 2024 campaign. “Governor, you have said there’s no point in running unless you’re going straight at former President Trump,” she said. “You right now though, in the polling, are at 1 percent or less in all the recent polls. So you know going after him is like walking into a buzzsaw. Why are you doing it?” Hutchinson barely contained a laugh before arguing Americans don’t want a repeat Biden-Trump election, touting his experience as governor of Arkansas. “I’m running because I think that we need alternatives and we need new leadership, a new direction in America,” he said.