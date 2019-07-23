CHEAT SHEET
TOOK THEM LONG ENOUGH
ICE Releases 18-Year-Old U.S. Citizen After Three Weeks in Custody
An 18-year-old U.S. citizen who was locked up by Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more than three weeks was released Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. Francisco Erwin Galicia left the detention center in Pearsall, Texas, less than a day after The Dallas Morning News reported he was in custody. Galicia was detained on June 27 after being stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint with friends he was traveling with. Despite having a Texas state ID, Galicia was apprehended on suspicion of being in the U.S. illegally. Galicia’s attorney, Claudia Galan, says she believes Galicia was “absolutely” a victim of racial profiling and that she is “so thankful Francisco is free and he can sleep at home tonight and see his mom.”