CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fraudster Anna Sorokin to Speak to Harvard Business Students
WHAT, LIKE IT’S FRAUD?
Read it at Page Six
Harvard business students can soon hear from infamous fraudster Anna Sorokin. About exactly what, Harvard hasn’t announced, but Sorokin recently spoke to Columbia journalism students to tell them her least favorite question reporters ask is if she’s sorry. Sorokin is under house arrest after she was convicted on grand larceny charges for a fraudulent $22 million loan. The real-life inspiration behind Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Sorokin has kept busy in her house arrest and can now add guest speaker to her ever-growing repertoire. The Harvard business program is no stranger to splashy guests, either, hosting Kim Kardashian in January to discuss her success with SKIMS.