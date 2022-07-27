This Free Weekly Beast Newsletter Will Satisfy Your Hunger for Scandalous Media Scoops

The media world loves a good story — but only when they’re the ones telling it. The high-stakes world of news-telling is filled with juicy scoops and scintillating secrets that the industry’s biggest players desperately want to keep hidden. Our free Confider newsletter is here to reveal everything that the media world doesn’t want you to know.
Every week, the Beast media team — including Editor-at-Large Lachlan Cartwright —are keeping readers one step ahead of the news cycle with exclusive stories from their rife collection of industry sources. Sign up for Confider to get your first issue on Monday!