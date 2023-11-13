Friends Stage ‘Intervention’ for Kanye West’s ‘Wife’: Report
WAKE UP!
Bianca Censori’s friends organized an intervention to voice their worries about her relationship with Ye, formerly Kanye West, according to a report. Their goal was apparently for her to see her new husband’s “controlling ways,” according to inside sources who spoke with the Daily Mail. The architectural designer met with several close friends earlier this month during a trip home to Australia after “marrying” the 46-year-old rapper in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year, just weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The newspaper reported that Censori had initially resisted their attempts, but now is “starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage.” Her friends had first approached her after photos circulated of her and Ye conducting lewd acts—including an incident in which the hip-hop artist exposed his butt to tourists in Venice, Italy, as she laid her head in his lap. A source told the outlet last month that Ye had a list of rules that he made Censori follow, including what she could eat, what she could wear, and when she could speak. “She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,” they said.