Airline Ditches Customer Service by Telephone

Frontier Airlines has gotten rid of customer service by telephone in a cost-cutting move. Passengers now can contact the budget carrier by text or reach out on WhatsApp or social media. CNBC reports that people who call the airline’s number now get the following message: “At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible. We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at Flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app.” The airline claims a chatbot can answer three times as many questions as phone operator.