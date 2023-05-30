Fugitive Girlboss Attorney Disbarred From Practicing Law in California
JUDGMENT DAY
A San Diego attorney on the lam who is facing several felony charges will no longer be able to practice law in California. The California Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the State Bar Court’s recommendation to disbar 36-year-old Kelly DuFord Williams. As previously reported by The Daily Beast, the State Bar Court in January found evidence DuFord Williams misappropriated funds from her law clients and made at least two false 911 calls in Utah, posing as a district attorney concerned about the welfare of a child because she was angry at a former fling. The San Diego District Attorney’s Office also charged Williams in March with nine felony crimes after she allegedly swindled eight clients out of more than $400,000. A March 20 warrant was filed for William’s arrest, but San Diego Sheriff’s Department records show she is still not in custody. The warrant indicates that when Williams is arrested, her bail will be set at $250,000.