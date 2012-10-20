Gaddafi’s Son Reportedly Killed

CHEAT SHEET
Exactly one year after his father was killed, 28-year-old Khamis Gaddafi is reportedly dead after a battle in Bani Walid, a remaining pro-regime stronghold. Reports vary as to whether Gaddafi’s youngest son was captured and is alive but wounded, or was captured and has died from injuries. Libya’s recently overthrown prime minister tweeted that Khamis’s body was taken to a Misrata hospital, and a Libyan journalist told NBC that his right leg had been amputated. Gaddafi’s son has been reported dead in the past and is known as one of the most extreme of his siblings.