Man Who Sent White Powder and Death Threat to Trump Gets Nine Year Sentence
‘SICK MAN’
A Connecticut man who admitted to sending a death threat to ex-president Donald Trump along with a substance he claimed was anthrax has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Gary Joseph Gravelle, 53, sent the threatening letter and white powder to Trump in September 2018—and it was just one of a string of threatening communications he made that month. According to The New York Times, he also sent threatening letters to federal probation officers and mental health providers, and vowed to blow up planes and other property at Burlington International Airport in Vermont. The Justice Department confirmed Wednesday that Gravelle has been sentenced to 110 months of imprisonment, then three years of supervised release. It’s not clear if Gravelle, who has a history of mental illness, will serve his sentence in prison or at a hospital. His lawyer, Joseph Patten Brown, described his client as “a sick man.”