Geithner Joins Private Equity Firm

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is officially moving on. Geithner, who played a key role in the government’s response to the 2009 financial crisis, is joining private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC as president and managing director. Geithner served as leader of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for five years before becoming Treasury secretary in 2009. He stepped down in late January and was the last of President Obama’s original economic advisers to leave the administration.