Ghislaine Maxwell’s Bizarre Toilet Privilege in Club Fed Revealed

Ghislaine Maxwell is allowed an unlimited supply of toilet paper as a special privilege not extended to other inmates at her Texas prison, according to a report.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for helping the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein abuse and traffic children, simply requests more of the essential item at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan whenever she needs it, sources told CNN.

By contrast, other inmates are allotted just two rolls of toilet paper per week and must pay $2.55 from the prison commissary on their once-a-week shopping day to purchase additional rolls if they run out.

“You don’t understand the value of toilet paper in prison. It is hoarded. It is hidden from staff,” Sam Mangel, a prison consultant and former federal inmate, told CNN. “Because if you think about it, you can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can’t go without toilet paper.”

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly preparing a formal request for clemency from Donald Trump. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The unlimited toilet paper supply is among several perks Maxwell has reportedly enjoyed since being transferred from a stricter federal facility in Tallahassee, Florida, to the minimum-security prison camp in Bryan.

The move itself was also considered an unprecedented preferential treatment for a convicted child sex offender amid reports she is seeking a commute of her sentence from President Donald Trump.

Maxwell was transferred to the lower-security facility after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal defense lawyer, for two days in July to discuss Epstein, who died in 2019. Maxwell did not incriminate the president during those talks, but damning emails released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee suggest Trump was aware of Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes.

“Of course [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” Epstein wrote in a January 2019 email to author Michael Wolff. Trump has long denied he was aware of his former friend Epstein’s crimes, and the pair fell out before the disgraced billionaire financier was exposed as a sex offender.

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein traffic his victims in 2022. Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Other privileges Maxwell has allegedly enjoyed during her sentence include occupying a four-person cell entirely by herself at one point and having her meals and mail delivered directly to her cell, CNN reported.

She has also been granted private use of a chaplain’s office in the prison chapel to meet guests outside of regular visitation hours, with wardens reportedly helping Maxwell with preparing documents and emails related to her efforts to seek a commutation of her sentence.

On Monday, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee also released whistleblower testimony alleging that Maxwell is receiving preferential treatment while in custody, including being allowed to play with a puppy being trained by another inmate to become a service dog.

A Trump administration official told CNN that some of Maxwell’s accommodations are intended to ensure her safety from other inmates, given her high-profile status as a child sex offender. Other benefits, such as food delivery to her cell, are no longer being extended to the 63-year-old.

“The BOP has a duty to ensure no inmate is treated differently from the next and that no inmate is subjected to acts of violence while in custody,” a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told CNN.