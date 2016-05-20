Glenn Beck, Tucker Carlson Beef Over Facebook Meeting

The Daily Caller founder and Fox News contributor Tucker Carlson has gone public with accusations that Glenn Beck behaved in a sycophantic manner during the conservative media meeting with Facebook this week. “I went to that meeting expecting Beck to cry, rend his garments while quoting James Madison, but that’s not at all what happened,” Carlson told Politico. He began the most extended assiduous suck-up I think I’ve ever seen a grown man commit. He acted like he was auditioning to be Mark Zuckerberg’s manservant—it was awe-inspiring... There’s a billionaire there, so he sniffs the throne.” Beck had notably offered high praise for the meeting while decrying fellow attendees who called for more intellectual diversity at the social-media giant—which Carlson admits was his doing, but says was “mischaracterized” by Beck. “My point was a simple one, which is diversity is deeper than ethnicity,” he explained. In response, Beck told Politico: “I have no beef with Tucker or any other progressive Republican, I just disagree with shakedowns of private or publicly traded companies.”
