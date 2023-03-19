GOP Donor Accused of Sex Trafficking ‘Broken’ Teen Girls Set For Trial
DISTURBING
Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, a formerly major Republican donor and strategist, is set to go on trial Tuesday over seven charges he sex trafficked minors. Lazarro had been heavily involved in the Republican Party of Minnesota before his 2021 indictment, leading to internal turmoil for the state party that led to then-chair Jennifer Carnahan stepping down. Lazarro, who was 30 when indicted, has been accused of giving vulnerable 15- and 16-year-old girls money, gifts and alcohol to have sex with him. The alleged sex trafficking scheme was spearheaded by Lazarro alongside Castro Medina, who he met on a “sugar daddy” website when she was 18 and went on to pay for her tuition, apartment and car. The former GOP strategist allegedly had “a stated sexual preference for young, tiny girls” and liked “broken” girls, and Medina would help him lure them in, according to prosecutors. Lazarro has denied the allegations and claims they’re a product of political targeting. Medina has already pleaded guilty to two charges and will testify against Lazarro in the trial ahead of her August sentencing.