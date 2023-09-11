Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Impeachment Timeline Is ‘Absurd’: GOP Rep
GET REAL
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) calls for a swift impeachment of President Joe Biden are prompting eye-rolls even among her conservative allies in the house. GOP Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) blasted Greene’s pledge to hold up government funding until an impeachment vote is held, telling MSNBC on Sunday that “the idea that... she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd.” Buck is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which booted Greene from its ranks this July following internal strife—but that hasn’t appeared to curb her appetite for impeachment. Buck admitted that there is no evidence as of yet that Biden committed an impeachable offense. “The time for impeachment is the time when … there’s evidence linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn’t exist right now,” Buck told MSNBC anchor and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.