GOP’s Hunter Biden Probe Digs Up Dirt on Rick Perry’s Ties to Ukrainian Gas Deals
THREE AMIGOS
Instead of surfacing dirt on Hunter Biden’s allegedly sketchy business ties in Ukraine, a just finished GOP-led Senate probe ended up producing new revelations about former Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s own involvement in Ukraine’s natural gas business. In a Wednesday letter to the Energy Department’s inspector general, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) wrote that in interviews for the Biden probe, Perry—one of the Trump administration’s so-called “Three Amigos” working a shadow Ukraine policy—had been accused of maneuvering to install two allies on the board of Ukraine’s national gas company, Naftogaz. Amos Hochstein, a former Joe Biden adviser on the Naftogaz board, told the committees that while in President Trump’s cabinet, Perry successfully pressured Kyiv to get Robert Bensh and Michael Bleyzer, both of whom have personal natural gas interests, on Naftogaz’s board. Their own companies later secured favorable business deals in Ukraine.