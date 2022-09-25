Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa
SHARK SPREE
A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite shallow but it was said nothing could be done to help her,” they said, according to the Daily Mail. It was the third shark attack in 11 years in the area and the second in three months, though attacks are still believed to be rare. The local mayor said the municipality would look into putting up a shark barrier. “There seems to be no change in the shark’s behavior in this area so it is a bit of a mystery why we have had three fatal attacks in such a short space of time,” Mayor David Swart said.