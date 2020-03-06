Hachette Book Group Nixes Release of Woody Allen Memoir: Report
Hachette Book Group announced it would not be publishing director Woody Allen’s memoir this year after employees staged a walkout against the move, Publisher’s Weekly reported. The book, titled Apropos of Nothing, was due for release April 7—but the book group said in a statement it would be returning all rights to the author after they faced severe backlash from Allen’s two children. Ronan Farrow, who penned Hachette imprint book Catch and Kill, cut ties with the publishing house and claimed this week they “concealed” the decision to publish the memoir “from me and [the company’s] own employees.” Dylan Farrow, who has said she was molested by Allen when she was a child, said Hachette did not reach out to her for any fact checks. Employees from multiple of the publishing house’s imprints walked out of their offices Thursday to “stand with Ronan and Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault.”