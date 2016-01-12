Haley to Trump: ‘Turn Down the Volume’
PARTY AT WAR
During her State of the Union response, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley devoted some time to taking shots at the leading contender for her party’s presidential nomination: Donald Trump.
“Growing up in the South, our family didn’t look like our neighbors and we didn’t have much,” Haley said setting the scene. “There were times that were tough, but we had each other. And we had the opportunity to do anything and be anything as long as we were willing to work for it. Immigrants have been coming to our shores for generations to live the dream that is America. They wanted better for their children than for themselves. That remains the dream of all of us and in this country. We have seen time and again that that dream is achievable.”
She went on to say that in threatening times, “It can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices,” a not-so-subtle dig at Trump, who thrives on anger from the populace. “We must resist that temptation. No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws, and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country.”
Haley also discussed the way in which her state came together to remove vestiges of the Confederate flag in the wake of last summer’s tragic shooting in a Charleston church. She used this as a framework to lob another attack at the loud candidates occupying the GOP presidential field at the moment.
“Some people think you have to be the loudest voice in the world to make a difference,” Haley said. “That’s just not true. Often the best thing we can do is turn down the volume. When the sound is quieter, you can actually hear what someone else is saying. And that can make a world of difference.”
—Gideon Resnick