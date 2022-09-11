Hasidic Schools in NY Are Shamefully Failing Kids

CHEAT SHEET
A New York Times investigation of Hasidic schools—many of which take taxpayer money—has found some are not teaching basic English and math to their students, who fail standardized tests in huge numbers. One of the biggest private schools reluctantly administered the tests to 1,000 students in 2019—and every single one of them flunked, the newspaper reports. The schools offer little in the way of secular education, filling the days with religious and Yiddish instruction and barely teaching English and math—in apparent violation of state law, with little intervention from the government. Some schools even discourage students from reading English at home.