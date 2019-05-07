Philly Man Representing Himself Acquitted of Murder Charge After 13 Years in Prison

They say a man who represents himself in court has a fool for a lawyer—but don’t tell that to Hassan Bennett. After spending 13 years in prison for a 2006 murder, Bennett won an acquittal on Monday while defending himself in his jailhouse uniform. Philly.com reports that the jury deliberated just 81 minutes before finding him not guilty. It was Bennett’s fourth trial: His first ended in a mistrial, his second in a conviction that was overturned for ineffective counsel, and his third was a hung jury. This time around, Bennett attacked the credibility of the detective in the case, who has recently faced allegations of misconduct. Now Bennett plans to work as a legal investigator and is considering law school.