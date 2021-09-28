CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mystery Havana Syndrome Hit CIA Officer in Serbia
SERBIAN SYMPTOMS
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The CIA evacuated an intelligence officer from Serbia who was afflicted with Havana syndrome in recent weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports. The cocktail of symptoms, the root cause of which remains unexplained, includes persistent dizziness, memory loss, and others consistent with a neurological disease or injury. The CIA officer in the Balkans is the latest in a widening series of attacks on American diplomatic personnel. Officials suspect the attacks arise from microwaves or another type of energy beam. Other incidences of Havana syndrome have been documented in the U.S., in Vietnam, and in India, and in the illness’ namesake city of Havana, where more than two dozen were sickened at the U.S. Embassy in 2016.