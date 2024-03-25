HBO Says Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’ Is Delayed, Not Canceled
STILL HERE
In a statement to Variety, HBO announced Monday that the third season of its angsty teen drama Euphoria from creator Sam Levinson is still being written, following rumors that it was canceled. Previously, HBO confirmed that the next season was expected to premiere in 2025. Season 2 of the show premiered in January 2022, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the third installment, which follows the gritty sex-and-drug-filled lives of teens at a California high school. The third season was delayed originally on account of the Hollywood strikes and the death of cast member Angus Cloud, who played Fez. Levinson and HBO told Variety they “remain committed to making an exceptional third season” and “are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.” Scheduling the third season is likely to be a headache, as the show launched the careers of many of its stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer. Sweeney, Elordi, and fellow cast member Colman Domingo were all top-billed in some of the most popular movies of the past year. Zendaya, who was already a pretty big deal before starring in the series as drug-addicted teen Rue, is also expected to appear in Dune 3.