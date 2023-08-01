CHEAT SHEET
    Henrietta Lacks’ Family Settles Suit Against Biotech Firm Over Stolen Cells

    JUSTICE

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    The family of Henrietta Lacks at the unveiling of a statue on the 70th anniversary of her death at Royal Fort House in Bristol. Henrietta Lacks’ cancer cells changed the course of modern medicine after they were taken from her with consent or knowledge.

    Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty

    Living relatives of Henrietta Lacks, the Black woman whose regenerative cells were taken and used for science without her consent, have reached a settlement with the biotechnology company responsible. Nearly two years after filing a lawsuit, the family, represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, made the agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific late Monday. Details of the settlement have been kept confidential, but the family’s legal team said, “The parties are pleased that they were able to find a way to resolve this matter outside of court.” While receiving cervical cancer treatment at a segregated ward at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 1950s, Lacks’ “HeLa” cells were taken from her. They were the first cells to be duplicated outside the human body.

