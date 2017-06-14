Hill Democrats Sue Trump Over Foreign Business Ties

Nearly 200 Democratic members of the House and Senate joined a lawsuit against President Trump filed early Wednesday in federal court. The lawsuit is at least the fourth filed claiming the president has violated the foreign emoluments clause in the Constitution because of earnings from his real-estate holdings. According to Politico, “the 54-page complaint targets a wide array of Trump’s business ventures, from Trump Tower spaces rented to foreign governments, to The Apprentice re-runs aired by state-owned foreign broadcasters, to trademarks the Chinese government has granted Trump to use his brand in China for construction services, catering, and clothing.” And the lawsuit itself states: “Because defendant is not coming to Congress and identifying the emoluments he wishes to accept, the American people will have no way of knowing whether his actions as president reflect only his beliefs about what is best for the country, or whether they are partly motivated by personal financial considerations.”
