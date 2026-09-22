Hollywood Star Forced to Shut Down Wild Conspiracy Theory
Channing Tatum put to rest rumors that he ran a secret Instagram account that criticized his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz. Tatum, 46, addressed speculation over the weekend that he ran the Instagram account @bidness_nonya, which had been commenting about Kravitz and her new fiancé, Harry Styles. “Yo i truly can’t believe yall think this is what I’m doing with my free time. F---in hilarious,” the 21 Jump Street star wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday. “Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum.” The account in question now appears inactive, but it had allegedly commented on a recent post showing Kravitz, 37, and Styles, 32, kissing in public, saying, “Just here for the hate.” Tatum and Kravitz called off their engagement in October 2024 after three years together. Kravitz and Styles were engaged earlier this year in April.
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