Homeless People ‘Targeted’ in Canadian Mass Shooting, Report Says
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting multiple homeless people and killing at least one in Langley, Canada, on Monday morning. As CBC News reported, two emergency alerts were issued early in the day, with the first being sent shortly after 6 a.m. and the second shortly after 7 a.m. The first alert specified that the shooting involved the homeless population and that police had interacted with one suspect, whom they described as a white male. Authorities think that the suspect acted alone and that the attack was targeted. Though gun violence and mass shootings are much rarer in Canada than the U.S., Monday’s incident comes just one day after two people were shot dead in Whistler, Canada.