Jan. 6 Committee Postpones Last Hearing Over Hurricane Ian
EYE OF THE STORM
The House select committee probing the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, postponed a hearing planned for Wednesday afternoon, citing Hurricane Ian and its rapid advancement. “In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings,” said the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), and vice chairman, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), in a statement. “We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The select committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.” Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), one of the House panel’s nine members, represents a district that lies in the hurricane’s expected path. The Sept. 28 hearing was expected to be the committee’s last before the publication of a final report later this year.