Houston Astros Make History With No-Hitter Against Phillies
The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night by combining to pitch only the second no-hitter in World Series history. The Phillies were blanked 5-0 to level the matchup to two games apiece. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series came in 1956 with a perfect game by the New York Yankees’ Don Larsen against the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Astros’ Cristian Javier—who started in a combined no-hitter against the Yankees in June—was pulled after 97 pitches on Wednesday. He said his parents had predicted Tuesday night that he would throw a no-hitter. “I just came out holding onto God, trying to be positive, trying to attack the strike zone,” he said via translator. “Thanks to God I was able to accomplish that.”